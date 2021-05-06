SGF Fire Department to host vaccine event May 7, choice of vaccine available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo . – The Springfield Fire Department and the International Association of Firefights (IAFF) Local 152 is offering a Fire Station Fun Day and Vaccine Clinic on Friday, May 7.

The clinic is from 9 am to 2 pm at Fire Station 8, 1405 South Scenic.

This event is an effort to help the community reach the Finish Strong goal to vaccinate 50% of eligible Greene County residents by Memorial Day.

While parents are getting their vaccine, children can interact with firefighters, see a fire truck up close, color in Springfield Fire Department coloring books, decorate the fire station’s sidewalks with chalk and work on a home fire escape plan.

Registration is not required and anyone eligible for the vaccine can stop by. You can choose to either get the Moderna two-shot vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will receive instructions on when and where they can receive their second dose. Vaccines will be administered by firefighters trained as emergency medical technicians (EMTs) or paramedics.

For questions about the vaccine, call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 417-874-1211.