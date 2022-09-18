Springfield City Council will vote on pay raises at their next meeting Monday. (KOLR10)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the next city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, city leaders will vote on a few notable rezoning and utility rate bills.

Monday’s city council meeting will be at the historic city hall at 830 N. Boonville Ave. at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public.

City-county animal shelter

Perhaps the most notable bills to be voted on include allowing the city to accept $1.45 million from Greene County to build a new animal shelter. The current animal shelter regularly floods and was built in the 1930s. Greene County already paid $50,000 for the project in 2018.

The shelter currently holds a maximum of 60 dogs and 18 cats. It often operates at or above that maximum capacity. The new shelter would increase how many animals can be held.

Old mill restaurant

The city council will also vote on allowing the rezoning of .19 acres on the old Chestnut Expressway mill property recently sold to Sheri Perkins and Renee Textor. If accepted, the new owners would be allowed to build and operate a restaurant near the mill.

Ridge at Ward Branch

The city council will decide on allowing 5.4 acres of property at 817 West El Camino Alto Drive to be turned into an apartment complex. This is part of the Ridge at Ward Branch project, which is slated to bring a 100-acre mixed-use development. This project includes four multi-story buildings with luxury apartments and retail spaces. The project is expected to break ground in late 2022.

Some neighbors voiced their concerns that the multi-story apartment complex would reduce their properties’ values, allow the apartment dwellers to see into their backyards and homes, block views of the sky, and so on. Previous zoning rules only allowed for the construction of single-story buildings in the area.

Other agenda items

Other notable bills the city council will also vote on include:

Allowing water rates to increase by 5.3% in 2024, 4.7% in 2025, and 4.0% in 2026.

Increasing the service rate for private outdoor lighting.

Approving plans for Fassnight Creek Greenway Trail that would cost $459,895.

Accepting $1.5 million for upgrading LeCompte Road from East Division Street to the BNSF Railroad.

The full agenda can be found on the Springfield city government website.