SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council met Monday night to vote on two business construction projects that have been the subject of some debate.

One project would bring a 7 Brew coffee shop near Sunshine Street and Jefferson Avenue. The city council voted against allowing this rezoning of a residential, but unused area, citing concerns about increased traffic. The 7 Brew would be across the street from an elementary school and a church. However, the city council approved that one acre of the area could be zoned for commercial use.

The other project would bring apartment complexes to an unused lot in Galloway Village. The city council unanimously voted in favor of this project, allowing the area to be developed for more rental housing. The area is almost eight acres along 3900 South Lone Pine Avenue. Small shops may also be built in the area.

Melanie Mach, the president of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association, said that the developers of the apartment projects focused on winning the approval of the residents of the neighborhood after some of them voiced their concerns about how the additions would make the area appear.