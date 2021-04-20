SGCHD updates City Council on latest COVID-19 numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – At City Council lunch Tuesday, acting Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns updated the council on the county’s latest COVID-19 numbers.

17.7% is the rolling 7 day average for daily cases in the county

30 people are hospitalized with 6 of them being Greene County residents

28% of residents are fully vaccinated, more than 37% have had a least one dose

The Health Department also received confirmation of a second case of the B-117 UK variant in Greene County in late March. They are continuing to monitor that variant and Towns says, “We should assume the variant is circulating”.

The next benchmark to move to in the Springfield Road to Recovery Plan is for the ‘green phase.’ That phase will have to have 50% of the Greene County residents fully vaccinated with the long-term goal to be 70%.

Towns also says the supply is very good for the county.