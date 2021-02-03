SGCHD stresses importance of getting on vaccine waitlist, here’s how and why

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health Department, along with leaders from CoxHealth, Mercy Hospital Springfield, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center, are stressing the importance of getting your name on a hospital waitlist.

Those lists are being compiled and prioritized by the health department and will be used for all upcoming clinics, including a mass vaccination site in Springfield coming Friday, February 5, 2021.

Health leaders also gave some clarification on how the Ozarks plans to vaccinate several thousand people during February.

A mass vaccination clinic will be held at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield Friday, February 5, 2021, but, health leaders warned only those who are 65 and older, or high risk, will get the shot.

If you want to be put on the waitlist for future clinics, officials say it is imperative you sign up with a local hospital.

In the meantime, leaders remind everyone to keep doing their part: wash your hands, wear your mask, and watch your distance.

The health department also ensured folks there will be a second mass vaccination clinic in three weeks to administer the second dose to those getting vaccinated this Friday.

With a new challenge in place, called the Finish Strong Challenge, the health department hopes to get 70% of the population fully vaccinated, saying public health experts believe that level is a good level of protection against the virus.