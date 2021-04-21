SGCHD reports no new COVID-19 deaths in the last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced no new COVID-19 deaths between April 14 and April 20.

This is the second time in 39 weeks the health department has reported no new deaths in Greene County.

“This encouraging news is further evidence that our community’s efforts to save the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors are working. We want to thank everybody who has done their part to get vaccinated. We encourage all adults to get vaccinated if they are able, so we can continue this trend of zero deaths and slowly return to our everyday lives. Although we are heading in the right direction, we cannot let our guard down. We need to continue to wear masks, watch our distance and wash our hands. Our community will remain vulnerable until enough people receive a vaccine.” Acting Director of Health Katie Towns

The total deaths from COVID-19 in Greene County remains at 427.