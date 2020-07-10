SGCHD reports COVID-19 cases on the rise, several from community spread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– COVID-19 cases are on the rise, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Greene County currently has 223 active cases of COVID-19.

The full recovery dashboard.

The Health Department says that the top reason for a rise in cases is from community spread.

“These latest cases are yet another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the health department said. “When we go out in public, we need to practice physical distancing and wear a mask whenever possible. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.”

Amanda Hedgepath from CoxHealth says that COVID-19 is in our community, and unfortunately, the cases are on the rise.

CoxHealth currently has 17 COVID-19 patients, which is up from a consistent three or four cases a week in the past.

A repressive from Mercy says we are reaching a point in our community where our hospitals are going back as the community is moving forward.

Mercy currently has 20 COVID-19 patients.

Both hospitals say they have seen an increase in younger people being admitted to the hospital from the virus.

The Health Department encourages the public to take preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The Health Department says to stay alert for the wide range in symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Watch the entire press conference here: