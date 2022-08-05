SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With students heading back to school soon, the health department is asking parents to keep their kids up-to-date and help combat falling childhood immunization rates.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said recent rises in measles cases and the reappearance of Polio have served to highlight why keeping up with vaccines is so important. 2019 saw the most measles cases since 1992.

In April the CDC released data showing state-required childhood immunizations in kindergarteners, such as for diptheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, dropped by one percent during the 2020-2021 school year.

The SGCHD said they’re working with CoxHealth, Jordan Valley Community Health Center and Mercy Springfield to promote upcoming vaccination opportunities. New and current patients can contact the provider of their choice to make an appointment or visit vaccine417.com for further details on back-to-school vaccination opportunities.

COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these vaccination opportunities, but information about COVID-19 vaccination clinics and events can be found on their website.