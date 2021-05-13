SGCHD recommends ending masking ordinance at the end of May

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is recommending to keep the current masking ordinance until May 27.

At Thursday’s City Council lunch, Acting Health Department Director Katie Towns, says the county will not reach the goal of having 50% of Greene County residents vaccinated. However, Towns recommends ending the masking ordinance on May 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Towns advises still using caution and acknowledges that the risks associated with COVID-19 in Greene County are still very real.

“COVID-19 has become and will continue to be an ever-present threat for unvaccinated individuals for the foreseeable future,” Towns said. “Our department will continue to work closely with partners to slow the spread of disease and continue to vaccinate people in order to most effectively reduce the spread of disease and save lives.”

Based on current projections, Towns does not expect to reach the next vaccine milestone of 50% of eligible individuals being fully vaccinated until later this summer. As of May 11, the SGCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the percent of eligible individuals who are fully vaccinated is 34%.

City Council will vote on this ordinance on Monday.