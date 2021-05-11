SGCHD offering five additional public vaccination opportunities this week

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is continuing the effort to reach the next milestone on the road to recovery by offering five public vaccinations this week.

The next goal is 50% of the population becoming fully vaccinated by Memorial Day.

Here are the five vaccination sites, times, and vaccines being offered:

Tuesday, May 11: Hilton Garden Inn (4155 S. Nature Center Way) from 3-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

(4155 S. Nature Center Way) from 3-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Thursday, May 13: O’Reilly Center for Hope (1518 E. Dale St.) from 9:15-11:30 a.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

(1518 E. Dale St.) from 9:15-11:30 a.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Friday, May 14: FedEx Ground, Strafford (2700 N. Mulroy Rd., Strafford) from 4-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

(2700 N. Mulroy Rd., Strafford) from 4-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Saturday, May 15: Farmers Market of the Ozarks (2144 E. Republic Rd.) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

(2144 E. Republic Rd.) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Sunday, May 16: The Venues (2616 E. Battlefield Rd.) from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Walk-ins are always welcome, but you can save time by registering in advance on the state’s vaccine navigator.

These opportunities are in addition to the Health Department’s recurring COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center vaccination site at 1720 W. Grand St. Individuals can register and schedule an appointment at this clinic on the state’s vaccine navigator.