SGCHD discusses current numbers, reopening recommendations ahead of City Council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield City Council and Acting Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns met to discuss moving into the next phase on the Road to Recovery Plan and to extend the masking ordinance. Both will be voted on at the April 5 City Council meeting.

There are three phases: red, yellow, and green. Greene County is currently in the red phase and the goal is to move into the yellow phase.

On March 24, Greene County met the 28-day threshold requirements for the 7-day average and hospitalization numbers required to move into the yellow phase. However, as of April 1, only 16.8% of the population 16+ in Greene County is fully vaccinated. To move to the yellow phase, 25% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated.

If Greene County moves into the yellow phase, masking and social distancing will still be required but restaurants will be able to move back to full occupancy.

Towns said in the meeting that most data trends are moving in a good direction but the number of people getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is slower than anticipated.

The SGCHD recommends staying with the current restrictions until at least April 16. Towns is confident, by April 16, Greene County will be close enough to move forward and move into the yellow phase by April 16.

A mega vaccination clinic is planned for April 8 and April 9. This clinic is for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-shot vaccine, meaning anyone who receives this shot will be considered fully vaccinated, helping move the county numbers towards the 25% threshold.

All Missourians will be eligible for the vaccine on April 9.