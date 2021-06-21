SGCHD clinic to offer weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Westside Clinic with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will start offering weekly COVID-19 vaccination opportunities starting Wednesday.

The clinic, located at 660 S. Scenic, will offer vaccines every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available.

The Health Department says walk-ins are welcome, and individuals can pre-register here. Anyone with questions about vaccine or an event may contact the Regional COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

