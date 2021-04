SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Greene-County Health Department has announced one COVID-19 death between April 7, 2021, and April 13, 2021.

The individual who died was a man in 70s.

He did have underlying health conditions that put him at increased risk and he was not associated with long-term care.

This is the first COVID-19 death so far for the month of April 2021.

A total of 427 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.