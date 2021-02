SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced four new deaths due to COVID-19 that were reported from February 3, 2021 and February 9, 2021.

Those who died included a man in his 30’s, a man in his 50’s, and two men in their 70’s.

All four deaths reported in the last week occurred in January. None of the individuals were associated with long-term care but all had underlying health conditions.

This brings the county death toll to 399 due to COVID-19.