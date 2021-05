SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced one COVID-19 death in Greene County.

This resident, a woman in her 80s, died between Wednesday, April 28 and Tuesday, May 4.

The woman had underlying health conditions that put her at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. She was not associated with long-term care.

A total of 430 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.