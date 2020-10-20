SGCHD announces four new COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced four new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.

According to a press release, the four who died were:

A woman in her 60s

A man in his 70s

A woman in her 80s

A woman in her 90s

All four deaths did have underlying conditions and were associated with a long-term care facility.

“More and more families continue to grieve the loss of a loved one taken too soon by this virus. Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard.

There have now been 51 COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County in October and 128 deaths since March.