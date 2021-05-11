SGCHD and SPS waiting for approval to begin efforts to vaccinate children ages 12-15

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Children ages 12-15 will soon be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Springfield health and school officials confirm early efforts on how to best reach the new age group.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Springfield Public Schools say they hope to offer vaccinations at all middle schools in the district before the end of the school year. Local health leaders wait for the go-ahead from the state, the health department, and SPS say they are collaborating to get young teens vaccinated as soon as possible.

Katie Towns, the Acting Director of Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says that CoxHealth, Jordan Valley, and the health department have been in touch with SPS. They are hoping to have more information later this week to reach parents who can help them with getting their teens vaccinated.

By opening that age group to vaccines, the overall percentage of fully vaccinated residents of Greene County will likely drop. Towns says not enough people are seeking vaccines to reach that goal of 50% by Memorial Day Weekend.

Towns also says the department is still waiting on one more round of approval from a national committee before the state can expand eligibility for children over 12. That committee is expected to vote Wednesday.