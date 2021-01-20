SGCHD: 37 COVID-19 related deaths, reported to them from January 13  through January 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 37 people have died from COVID-19. The deaths were reported to the Health Department between Wednesday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 19.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 40s who had no underlying health conditions

Two men in their 50s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 60s

Four men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

Ten men in their 80s

Six women in their 80s

Five men in their 90s

Three women in their 90s

A man in his 100s

A woman in her 100s

The Department says 24 of the 37 deaths reported in the last week occurred in December; 13 occurred in January. 18 of the deaths were associated with long-term care, and all 36 had underlying health conditions.

SGCHD says a new chart on its dashboard will reflect when a person died of COVID-19 in Greene County. These news releases will continue to reflect the number of deaths that are reported to the Health Department on a weekly basis.

Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department

So far, 365 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.