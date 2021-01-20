SGCHD: 37 COVID-19 related deaths, reported to them from January 13  through January 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 37 people have died from COVID-19. The deaths were reported to the Health Department between Wednesday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 19.
According to a press release, those who died were:
- A man in his 40s who had no underlying health conditions
- Two men in their 50s
- A man in his 60s
- A woman in her 60s
- Four men in their 70s
- Two women in their 70s
- Ten men in their 80s
- Six women in their 80s
- Five men in their 90s
- Three women in their 90s
- A man in his 100s
- A woman in her 100s
The Department says 24 of the 37 deaths reported in the last week occurred in December; 13 occurred in January. 18 of the deaths were associated with long-term care, and all 36 had underlying health conditions.
SGCHD says a new chart on its dashboard will reflect when a person died of COVID-19 in Greene County. These news releases will continue to reflect the number of deaths that are reported to the Health Department on a weekly basis.
Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.The Springfield-Greene County Health Department
So far, 365 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.