SEYMOUR, Mo. — A woman from Seymour was found dead today near Seymour.

The highway patrol says 65-year-old Rebecca Tavares was killed from a car crash sometime between last night and this morning.

Troopers say her car struck a fence post on Highway BB and overturned in a field.

Tavares was ejected and trapped under the vehicle.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

Once her body was found, she was pronounced dead at the scene.