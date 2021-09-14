Seymour teen dies in crash after failing to negotiate a curve

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A 17-year-old man has died after failing to negotiate a curve early Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Oaklawn Road, two miles east of Seymour.

The Seymour Police Department tells OzarksFirst the incident started when an officer noticed the man failing to stay in the driving lanes. The officer attempted to pull the man over but he sped off and the officer called off a pursuit. Moments later a Webster County deputy found the vehicle crashed on Oaklawn Road.

The man failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the road, hit a fence then a large tree. His car then became engulfed and burnt.

This is Troop D’s 90th fatal crash in 2021.