WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– A shooting in Seymour on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in two arrests in the wake of a man’s death.

On March 9, Webster County Deputies, Seymour Police, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a man found shot to death near Peewee Crossing Road and U.S. Route 60.

After investigation police have arrested and charged Gage Bittner, 23, and Teresa Ireland, 52.

Bittner is charged with 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action. If found guilty of 2nd-degree murder Bittner would face at least 10 years in prison up to life imprisonment, and at least three years without parole if found guilty of armed criminal action.

Ireland is charged with hindering prosecution during the investigation of the murder, a charge that if found guilty could result in one to four years of prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

The identity of the victim has not yet been made available.

Police believe all suspects involved in the shooting are under custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.