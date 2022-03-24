MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A Seymour man accused of multiple sexual offenses involving children has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in June, according to online court records.

Samuel D. Barnett, 45, entered the plea on Wednesday (3/23/22) and remains in the Webster County Jail. He was charged with statutory sodomy, statutory rape, sexual abuse, and child molestation in connection with offenses over a period from 2017 to 2019.

A second man was charged at the time but charges against him have been dismissed, according to the office of the Webster County Circuit Clerk.

Probable cause statements filed in the case chronicle the ongoing sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Sentencing is set for 1 p.m. June 27, 2022, in Webster County Circuit Court.