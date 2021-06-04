Seymour car accident leaves one woman dead, one injured

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A fatal car crash took place Thursday morning, June 3, half a mile west of Diggins on Highway 60.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Judy Hill was killed when she pulled out in front of a 2012 Dodge Avenger while driving her 1999 Lincoln Town Car.

An occupant of the Dodge, a 17-year-old female, survived with moderate injuries. The male driver of the Dodge was wearing his seatbelt and no injuries were reported.

MSHP said neither Hill nor the 17-year-old female was wearing a seatbelt.

This is Troop D’s 47th fatality crash of 2021.