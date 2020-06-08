Severely malnourished dog dies; Memorial service to be held

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — A memorial service for the passing of an abused, 6-month old puppy will be used as a teaching moment for the signs and symptoms of animal abuse.

The Waynesville Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook about Poppy and her condition when she was brought to the animal shelter on June 4, and continued to post updates on Poppy’s recovery process.

According to the posts, Poppy couldn’t hold down any food fed to her so she was taken to the vet where it was discovered she had pneumonia and a diaphragmatic hernia. On June 8, A post was made stating that Poppy passed due to her “extreme emaciated condition.”

Poppy’s memorial service will be hosted at the Waynesville City Park, more information can be found on the Facebook event called “Peace for Poppy.”

For those who would like more information, you can call 873-779-6809.