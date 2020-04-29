Severe weather causes tree to fall on Seymour man’s home

SEYMOUR, Mo. — The severe weather in Southwest Missouri impacted several homes and cars along Highway 60 on April 28.

Heavy rain started around 7 p.m. in North Springfield but some of the hardest hit places were in Webster County.

Sam Merriman, a home owner in Seymour, showed Ozarks First his home that was hit by a tree.

Merriman and his family were taking cover in the home when the tree fell and nobody was injured.

“Well we were monitoring the storms when they were coming in,” said Merriman. “We had tornado sirens go off. Then we heard some reports there was a rotating cloud heading this way. We start heading for our closet because we don’t have a basement. But before we got in we heard a big bang and we didn’t realize what it was until we came out of the storm and see that it was a tree that was on the house and car.”

Seymour had some pretty bad luck the last couple of storm seasons. in 2019, much of the town was without power for days.

The Merrimans say they already have cleanup plans for the next day.