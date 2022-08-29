UPDATE 4:10 P.M.: City Utilties is reporting over 300 Springfield customers have been without power since the Monday storms began, the largest number of reported outages coming from central and eastern Springfield.

In Southwest Missouri over 500 are reporting power outages. Laclede County has had over 300 reports of outages, with Christian Stone and Barry counties all with over 100 reported outages each.

UPDATE 4:00 P.M.: OzarksFirst meteorologist Jamie Warriner is reporting the heavy rain should fade by 5 p.m. Over four inches of rainfall has fallen near Sunshine and Kansas Expressway, and may soon be approaching five inches.

UPDATE 3:50 P.M.: OzarksFirst is live streaming coverage of the storm on our website. Stay tuned to this page for further updates on road closures and visuals of how the city’s being impacted.

We have received reports of slowdowns on Interstate 44 near mile marker 113 due to a crash, with multiple state troopers responding. In the greater Springfield area have been numerous reports of stalled vehicles and non-injury accidents. Expect backups if attempting to travel.

UPDATE 3:25 P.M.: OzarksFirst has received reports of a stranded vehicle on East St. Louis and Sherman Parkway near Hammons Field, as well as other cars flooding at Grant Ave. and Minota Street. OzarksFirst will be dispatching news crews to cover all the flooding and will provide updates as they come in. Remember: turn around, don’t drown!

(Photo Credit: Kaitlyn Wheeler)



(Ashley Eddy, OzarksFirst)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pockets of heavy rain and plenty of lightning and thunder hit the Springfield area and the Ozarks Monday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner said there is some street flooding and ponding on roads.

There are multiple warnings for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding in our viewing area. Warriner said rain should continue in Springfield until at least 4 p.m., and that over two inches has already fallen in the southwest side of town.

As far as traffic impacts Monday afternoon, there are reports of a tree down on Sunshine Street near Virginia Avenue and a tree down in the Southbound lane of National Avenue near Seminole Street, and some ongoing street flooding is to be expected.

Image courtesy of viewer showing a tree down at Sunshine Street near Virginia Avenue

Ozarkstraffic.com lists several non-injury accidents and Traffic control incidents as of 3:15 p.m. Monday.