Courtesy of KSNF; Picture taken by Doug Roberts

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate-44 past the Chesapeake Exit involved a rolled over a tractor-trailer, a horse-trailer and three other vehicles.

The left and right lane are closed within a design-build work zone on I-44.

The over-turned tractor-trailer is, according to MoDOT, completely blocking the road and will take up to two hours to clear the roadway.