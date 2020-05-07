Several Springfield-Greene County library branches re-opened drive-thru

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Five Springfield-Greene County library branches re-opened their drive-thru windows Thursday May 7.

Visitors can return materials and pick-up holds until six Thursday night moving forward, the drive thru window will be open monday through friday from 7:30 am to 6 pm.

Jessie East, the branch manager at the Library Center, said people were returning about 600 items every 30 minutes.

East said, “Those are being put directly into our quarantine process. Every material that we accept will be placed into quarantine for at least 24 hours and cleaned off before being reshelved.”

East also said that all late fees will be waived until July.

Open drive-thru locations include the Library Center, Library Station, Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, and the Republic and Willard branches.