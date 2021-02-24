Several puppies delivered from kill shelter to Humane Society in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At least 20 new puppies are at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri after being rescued from an out-of-state kill shelter.

Developmental director Karen Foutch said the Humane Society has the resources and community needed to care for these animals.

“Not being a no-kill in that other shelter could have been a very different ending for these animals,” said Foutch. “So again, as a no-kill, we were very happy to bring them in, and know we’re going to be able to find them wonderful homes.”

Sixteen puppies arrived on Feb. 24 and six more are expected to arrive at the Humane Society soon.