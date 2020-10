SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 67,000 pounds of food is going to Ozarks Food Harvest thanks to two companies.

Chicken and vegetables are being donated by McDonalds and Tyson Food to help feed families in Southwest Missouri.

McDonalds will give over 21,000 pounds of chicken and 6,000 pounds of vegetables along with Tyson’s donation of 40,000 pounds of chicken.

The donation will help provide over 55,000 meals to families across Ozarks Food Harvest’s 28-county area.