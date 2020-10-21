Thousands of pounds of butter, cheese donated to non-profit organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) delivered thousands of pounds of butter and cheese to two non-profits in the Ozarks Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The dairy donation was enough to fill a 53-foot refrigerated truck. Crosslines in Springfield and Christian Action Ministries in Branson will be benefiting from the donation.

LDS welfare and self-reliance services manager Lizabeth Rolfson says since the pandemic began, it has delivered at least 15 trucks a week all around the country.

Approximately 20 of those trucks were sent to the Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma region.

“We may have some differences, but it’s about what we can do together to bless to community and just love each other. It’s about connection,” said Rolfson.

Christian Action Ministries Kevin Huddleston says the organization is very dependent on large donations.