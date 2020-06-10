Several people donating to relieve the medical expenses of Springfield Police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A gofundme page has raised over $20,000 for a Springfield police officer, Mark Priebe, after the incident that sent him to the hospital on June 9.

Read about the incident: SPD Officer hit by car and suspect identified

The page was started by Nathan Engelking and Ashley McGillare. It explains that the money will go to help with medical expenses and any other expenses related with his injuries.

The Springfield Police Officers Association (SPOA) is also working to raise money for the officer and his family.

They say if you have any questions, you can call the Springfield Police Officers’ Association Treasurer officer Brandon Keene at 417-920-2800.

One other company is even selling t-shirts to try and raise money.

The CrackerJack Shack says on their website “We are honored to offer this very special Spirit Store to help support Officer Priebe and his family! A portion of each sale goes directly to the Priebe family to assist with uncovered expenses. Let’s work together to “pour out a blessing on this family so great they will not be able to contain it!”