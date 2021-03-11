Several Ozark counties to use over $700,000 grant to improve 911 coverage

MISSOURI — Douglas, Wright, Howell and Ozark Counties are using a $770,200 grant to improve 911 area service, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The grant was part of nearly $2 million in grant funding awarded to the Missouri 911 Service Board.

Before the grant Douglas and Ozark counties did not have their own 911 answering equipment.

The funding will help Wright and Howell Counties to be better able to pinpoint the location of the caller through the new equipment. All four counties will also receive the installation of Text-to-911 services.

“These are the services that save lives,” said Mike Phillips ENP, President of the Missouri 911 Directors Association. “It’s been 20 years since we’ve seen any of these 16 Missouri counties move up in their service levels. This is going to allow for Douglas County, which has no 911, and Ozark, who had no 911, to allow them to have text and 911.”