SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced 39 Missouri libraries, including one in Springfield, were awarded more than $870,000 through the Missouri State Library.

This money will be used to help residents access high-speed internet for Telehealth and distance learning in response to COVID-19.

The Springfield Greene County Library received more than $65,000. The money will be used to purchase 75 hotspots and 36 devices to lend to library cardholders.