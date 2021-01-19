Several mattresses donated to Good Samaritan Boys Ranch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –Twenty mattresses were donated to the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch from Mattress Firm Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Brad Robinson, the district manager for Mattress Firm, said a good night’s sleep can go a long way to help with healing and stability.

“We may specialize in selling mattresses and finding people better sleep, but I tell you the most fun thing about this job is when we’re actually able to give them away for free,” said Robinson. “So we’re very honored to do that today.”

The donated mattresses added up to a $10,000 gift for the organization.