Several library branches to reopen after being closed for two months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield -Greene County Library District announced they will reopen all branches except the Park Central and Fair Grove branches to the public on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The Park Central and Fair Grove branches will be offering curbside service.

According to a press release, the following branches will be open 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with no Sunday hours, through Aug. 31:

The Library Center

Library Station

Midtown Carnegie Branch

Schweitzer Brentwood Branch

Republic Branches

Strafford Branches

Ash Grove Branches

The Drive up services will be open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with no Sunday hours through Aug. 31.

The Library District says book return boxes will be open 24 hours a day.

For the safety of the customers, all returned books will be quarantined in a separate area of the buildings for 24 hours and cleaned before being able to check them out again.

The park Central and Fair Grove branches do not have a place to quarantine books, so customers may call ahead and use the curbside service offered.

All in-person programs for the summer are canceled and will be held virtually instead. All meetings, conferences, and study rooms are closed through August 31.

Executive Director Regina Greer Cooper said all customers visiting must comply with the city and county requirements for social distancing and building occupancy.

Cooper says they have added acrylic shields at all checkouts and drive-up service windows for the safety of employees and customers. They have also added footprints on the floors to help guide visitors to social distance. The Library Center’s occupancy is 144 people, so they are asking for a two-hour time limit.

Cooper said that staff returned on May 17 to be trained on how to operate safely. The staff will be wearing masks and using hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes.