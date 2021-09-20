Several hundred City Utilities customers without power, including Republic High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Several hundred people in southwest Springfield into Republic are without power Monday morning.

According to the City Utilities outage map, there is a giant area around Sunshine Street and James River Freeway. Another area impacted is W. Republic Road and State Highway FF. Republic High School is involved in the outage too.

The power is out at RHS which means our phones are down along with internet access. Students are safe and continuing to learn. Lunch will be served as planned. If you need to contact us call 732.3605. We will keep you updated! — Republic Schools (@RepublicSchools) September 20, 2021

Ozarks First is reaching out to City Utilities to determine the cause of the outages. CU says the outage is due to an issue in a substation in the southwest side of town.

This is a developing story.