Several hundred City Utilities customers without power, including Republic High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Several hundred people in southwest Springfield into Republic are without power Monday morning.
According to the City Utilities outage map, there is a giant area around Sunshine Street and James River Freeway. Another area impacted is W. Republic Road and State Highway FF. Republic High School is involved in the outage too.
Ozarks First is reaching out to City Utilities to determine the cause of the outages. CU says the outage is due to an issue in a substation in the southwest side of town.
This is a developing story.