HOUSTON, Mo. — Several houses caught fire Monday, Oct. 7, in Houston, Missouri.

It took six fire departments to help put out the flames.

Crews say the fire started in one home and spread to two others next door.

There are no injuries but the flames caused extensive damage.

Lieutenant David Todd, from the Mountain Grove Fire Department, says strong winds and homes too close to one another make it easier for a fire to spread.

The official cause is still under investigation.