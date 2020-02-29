Several hazards discovered by OSHA after employee fatality

O’FALLON, Mo. — A company has been cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after multiple hazards and an employee suffering fatal injuries.

The United States Department of Labor Services says the employee was crushed by a powered industrial truck, also known as a forklift, at the R&R Contracting Services facility in O’Fallon, Missouri in September of 2019.

According to the DoL, OSHA proposed more than $52,000 in penalties after the portable restroom company was cited for nine violations.

OSHA says the company failed to:

Adequately train employees in using forklifts.

Remove damaged vehicles from service.

Take care of electrical and fire safety hazards.

Store oxygen and gas cylinders properly.

Communicate to employees about hazardous chemicals.

Install guard rails on storage lofts causing fall hazards.

“Powered industrial trucks must be maintained and operated safely to prevent worker injury,” said OSHA St. Louis Area Office Director Bill McDonald. “Employers must develop comprehensive safety and health programs to address known issues in their facilities, and train workers on proper safety and health precautions.”

R&R Contracting Services has 15 days to respond to OSHA.