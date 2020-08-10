Several Greene County Clerk’s staff exposed to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announced a recent exposure that some County Clerk’s office staff had to COVID-19.
A small number of the County Clerk’s office team and four volunteers were notified that they had been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive individual notified the office after learning they had tested positive. The office is taking appropriate measures to help prevent any potential spread that includes a 14-day quarantine, taking their temperature twice a day, as well as monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Schoeller says, “It is important to note that we are continuing to work together as an office to certify the election results from this past Tuesday’s election.”
The office will stay on schedule for Tuesday’s certification.