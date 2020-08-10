Several Greene County Clerk’s staff exposed to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announced a recent exposure that some County Clerk’s office staff had to COVID-19.

A small number of the County Clerk’s office team and four volunteers were notified that they had been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive individual notified the office after learning they had tested positive. The office is taking appropriate measures to help prevent any potential spread that includes a 14-day quarantine, taking their temperature twice a day, as well as monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Schoeller says, “It is important to note that we are continuing to work together as an office to certify the election results from this past Tuesday’s election.”

The office will stay on schedule for Tuesday’s certification.