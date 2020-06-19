Several forms for medical marijuana certifications signed by fraudulent physician

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An investigation has been launched to discover who is behind the approximately 600 unauthorized physician signatures for medical marijuana certifications.

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says patients submitted physician certification forms for licenses for medical marijuana.

According to the DHSS, they have no evidence to know if the patients impacted were aware of their physician being a fraud.

The patients impacted will be notified and will have 30 days to submit a valid certification to DHSS.

“Through our many types of regulatory efforts, we remain watchful for any wrongdoing in order to protect Missourians,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Our main concern is how this fraudulent activity negatively affects patients, and we are working to minimize the impact on them while also holding accountable those who are responsible.”

Anyone who has questions can call the Medical Marijuana Program Call Center at 866-219-0165 or email medicalmarijuana@health.mo.gov