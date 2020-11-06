Several fire crews battle camper/warehouse fire in Nixa

NIXA, Mo.- Ten fire departments, 11 tankers, and 190,000 gallons of water are what it took for fire crews in the Ozarks to put out a fire that started in a camper and moved to a nearby warehouse.

According to the Nixa Fire Department, the fire happened Wednesday morning in the 2100 Block of Bristol Ln, just north of Nixa. The Department states crews got there within ten minutes to find the fire had spread to a large warehouse.

“In the end, nine mutual aid fire departments responded to assist with 41 firefighters. This was on top of the 14 trucks and 24 firefighters from Nixa. An estimated 190,000 gallons of water was shuttled to the scene with 11 tankers,” the post states.

Nixa Fire says there were no injuries during the fire and the building and everything in it was a total loss. A state fire marshall determined the fire started in or under a camper nearby, but no determination of cause due to extreme fire damage.

Fire crews from:

Ozark

Clever

Battlefield

Logan-Rogersville

Springfield

Ebenezer

Fiar Grove

Brookline

Strafford

All helped with this fire.