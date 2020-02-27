Several enlisted into US military from the International Space Station

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — More than 850 men and women were sworn into the United States military today, but it wasn’t your average oath of enlistment ceremony.

For the first time ever, it was hosted by the International Space Station.

The ceremony was live-streamed to more than 130 locations across the country, one of those right here in the Ozarks.

At Waynesville High School, six future soldiers raised their hands with US army colonel and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and committed to serving their country.

“But before I took this nine-month journey to space as an astronaut, I was a soldier first. I made the decision when I was 18 years old to raise my hand, just like you’re about to. I’m still a soldier, I’m just serving in space on the ultimate high ground,” Morgan said. “I’m here as a direct result of the incredible opportunities I had in the army. I’m a soldier through and through.”

After the ceremony, Morgan answered questions from new enlistees at the space center in Houston.