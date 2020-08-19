Several dead fish in Carroll County water

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — Carroll County residents may see dozens of fish floating atop local creeks. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says the dead fish is a result of a “fish kill.”

A fish kill, according to the MDC, is when a sudden death of numerous fish happens in a lake or stream and normally happens during the hot months.

The hot months lead to algae blooms. These blooms decrease the oxygen in the water, causing the fish to be unable to breathe.

Its been confirmed by the MDC that a fish kill happened at Wakenda Creek and Big Creek due to algae blooms. Approximately 99% of the fish killed are asian carp.