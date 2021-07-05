Several crews battle fire at livestock auction building in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo.- Around seven fire departments assisted in putting out a commercial fire at Roberts Livestock Auction Monday morning.

According to Lt. Blake Long with the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, crews received the call around 5:30 a.m.

Lt. Long says they ran around ten tankers and two water operations at the same time. Long says the building is old and is unsure what caused the fire at this time.

Most of the damage is in the front half of the building, where the roof had collapsed. Long says the cafe and sale area are “completely gone.” Crews are currently working to prevent the fire from reaching the back area where the cattle are held. Roberts only holds cattle on Saturdays when they make their sales.

No humans or animals were injured.

This is a developing story.