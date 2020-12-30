Taney County elected officials sworn into office

BRANSON, Mo. — Multiple elected officials were sworn in at the Taney County Courthouse earlier today.

Brad Daniels was sworn in as the new sheriff of Taney County. Daniels has been serving as deputy sheriff under Jimmie Russell, who retired after serving for the last 20 years.

The county also sworn in two county commissioners, Shelia Wyatt and Brandon Williams, along with coroner Toney Mullen and the assessor Susan Chapman.

Melanie Smith is beginning her third straight term as treasurer of Taney County, and she is focused on making her home some more money.

“As far as the treasurer, one of my main concerns is how to invest the money because rates are down, you know a lot. So trying to place the money and keep it safe, but try to draw interest for the county,” said Smith

KOLR10 also spoke with Eastern Commissioner, Sheila Wyatt. She discussed some changes to the 2021 budget.

“The budget will look different in 2021. The people put their confidence in by voting for a law enforcement tax last year. So we’ll be dealing with that in the budget this year to be able to help our law enforcement in all ways and also relieve part of the budget off of the county GCR budget, general revenue,” said Wyatt.