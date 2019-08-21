Several counties file lawsuit against CAFO regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A farming bill that would block counties from making ordinances against big industrial farms has been put on pause.

A Missouri judge put a temporary restraining order on Senate Bill 391 which has to do with CAFO Regulations.

That stands for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations which raises large amounts of hogs, cattle, and chickens.

Several organizations, including the Cedar County Commission, have now filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming the bill is unconstitutional.

The Missouri Rural Crisis Center said CAFO’s are an environmental and economic hazard.

Farming industry advocates said the new CAFO’s bill helps, by adopting statewide regulations, instead of leaving it up to local governments.

Both Stone and Taney County have now passed health ordinances, to keep CAFO’s farther away. It’s unclear though if that will work.

The bill was slated to take effect August 28 but the lawsuit has pushed that back to September 16, awaiting a court hearing.