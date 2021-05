SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traffic officials are trying to prevent crashes at the intersection of National Avenue and Kingsley Street by adding a median to National.

A recent analysis showed 22 traffic crashes there in the past two and a half years. Twenty-one of those crashes were because of left turns in the intersection.

The median soon to be built by public works crews will prevent left turns onto southbound National from Kingsley.

Crews will work on the median beginning Sunday, May 23.