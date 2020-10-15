Several businesses approved for CARES Act funding in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission reviewed and voted to approve funding for 40 businesses Thursday, Oct. 15.

Out of the $34.4 million approved from the CARES Act funding to be distributed among Greene County businesses, the Commission has given out over $25 million.

Below is a list of businesses approved for CARES Act funding:

Martin Enterprises, Inc. (DBA Martin’s Floral)-$5,000 for business interruption

Fisher Counseling Services -$4,100 for business interruption

TheraCare Outpatient Services LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

Little Grins Dental-$5,000 for business interruption

Alan G. Zinke DDS-$3,998 for business interruption

In Home Solutions, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Heffington Optical Co. Inc.- $5,000 for business interruption

Heffington’s House of Vision, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption

Mica Cosmetics, LLC (DBA Rogue Beauty Bar)-$5,000 for business interruption

Robert Jason Grant Ed (AutPlay)-$4,190.93 for business interruption

Nathan J Bauer DDS-$8,730 for business interruption

Dynamics Gymnastics-$10,000 for business interruption

E&M Management (Telechoice Business)-$10,000 for business interruption

Uptown Pizza-$10,000 for business interruption

Hong, LLC (Civil Kitchen)-$15,000 for business interruption

Your Choice Lawn Care LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Gailey’s Breakfast Café-$10,000 for business interruption

One Drop Coffee Company-$5,000 for business interruption

The Merry Moore (Women’s Boutique)-$5,000 for business interruption

Mother’s Brewing Co.-$10,000 for business interruption

Access Door, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Tinga Tacos-$5,000 for business interruption

The Coffee Ethic-$5,000 for business interruption

Downtown Nutrition Club, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Jarvis Family Eye Center, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Albers Real Estate Group-$5,000 for business interruption

425 Downtown, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Diksy, Inc. (DBA Betsy’s Hallmark)-$10,000 for business interruption

ReRico, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

Greek Corner Screen Printing-$10,000 for business interruption

Wonderland Events-$5,000 for business interruption

Club Management Services, LLC-$4,991 for business interruption

Glass Tint USA, Inc. -$10,000 for business interruption

SLS Studios, LLC (DBA The BodySmith Pilates)-$5,000 for business interruption

Canna Bliss, LLC (Republic Road)-$5,000 for business interruption

Canna Bliss Glenstone Series Three-$5,000 for business interruption

Mix Ultralounge, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Whitaker Publishing (417 Magazine)-$10,000 for business interruption

Pearson-Kelly Office Products-$15,000 for business interruption

MSU E-Factory-$300,000 for technology

The amount distributed to these small businesses is $571,010.