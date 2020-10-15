Several businesses approved for CARES Act funding in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Commission reviewed and voted to approve funding for 40 businesses Thursday, Oct. 15.

Out of the $34.4 million approved from the CARES Act funding to be distributed among Greene County businesses, the Commission has given out over $25 million.

Below is a list of businesses approved for CARES Act funding:

  • Martin Enterprises, Inc. (DBA Martin’s Floral)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Fisher Counseling Services -$4,100 for business interruption
  • TheraCare Outpatient Services LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Little Grins Dental-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Alan G. Zinke DDS-$3,998 for business interruption
  • In Home Solutions, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Heffington Optical Co. Inc.- $5,000 for business interruption
  • Heffington’s House of Vision, Inc. -$5,000 for business interruption
  • Mica Cosmetics, LLC (DBA Rogue Beauty Bar)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Robert Jason Grant Ed (AutPlay)-$4,190.93 for business interruption
  • Nathan J Bauer DDS-$8,730 for business interruption
  • Dynamics Gymnastics-$10,000 for business interruption
  • E&M Management (Telechoice Business)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Uptown Pizza-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Hong, LLC (Civil Kitchen)-$15,000 for business interruption
  • Your Choice Lawn Care LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Gailey’s Breakfast Café-$10,000 for business interruption
  • One Drop Coffee Company-$5,000 for business interruption
  • The Merry Moore (Women’s Boutique)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Mother’s Brewing Co.-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Access Door, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Tinga Tacos-$5,000 for business interruption
  • The Coffee Ethic-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Downtown Nutrition Club, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Jarvis Family Eye Center, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Albers Real Estate Group-$5,000 for business interruption
  • 425 Downtown, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Diksy, Inc. (DBA Betsy’s Hallmark)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • ReRico, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Greek Corner Screen Printing-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Wonderland Events-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Club Management Services, LLC-$4,991 for business interruption
  • Glass Tint USA, Inc. -$10,000 for business interruption
  • SLS Studios, LLC (DBA The BodySmith Pilates)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Canna Bliss, LLC (Republic Road)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Canna Bliss Glenstone Series Three-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Mix Ultralounge, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Whitaker Publishing (417 Magazine)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Pearson-Kelly Office Products-$15,000 for business interruption
  • MSU E-Factory-$300,000 for technology

The amount distributed to these small businesses is $571,010.

