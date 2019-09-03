Several applicants are hoping to fill the new judge position in Green County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Also making news now an effort to bring relief to Greene County’s strained court system is moving forward.

A new judge’s position has officially opened last month and now we know who has applied for the position.

There are a total of nine applicants of seven men and two women.

The Judicial Commission announced September 3 that they will be interviewing the candidates in a random order starting September 13.

The interviews are open to the public.

After the interviews are done the commission will meet to select three finalists for the governor’s consideration.

The candidates are: