Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Several applicants are hoping to fill the new judge position in Green County

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Also making news now an effort to bring relief to Greene County’s strained court system is moving forward.

A new judge’s position has officially opened last month and now we know who has applied for the position.

There are a total of nine applicants of seven men and two women.

The Judicial Commission announced September 3 that they will be interviewing the candidates in a random order starting September 13.

The interviews are open to the public.

After the interviews are done the commission will meet to select three finalists for the governor’s consideration.

The candidates are:

  • Becky Borthwick
  • Darrell Moore
  • Randall Eggert
  • Timothy Todd Myers
  • Ginger Gooch
  • Brian Risley
  • Jerry Harmison, Jr.
  • Todd Thornhill
  • David Mercer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now